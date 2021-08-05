Tiaa Fsb Acquires 725 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $361.64 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

