Tiaa Fsb Buys 814 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 136,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

