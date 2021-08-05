Tiaa Fsb Buys New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $382.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.