Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,093 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.10.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

