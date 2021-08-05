Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 85,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.83 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $197.91 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.22. The company has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

