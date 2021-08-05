Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after buying an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

URI stock opened at $323.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.56. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

