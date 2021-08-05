Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,848 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

