TigerCash Reaches Market Cap of $723,996.88 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $723,996.88 and approximately $5.29 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.77 or 0.00881609 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

