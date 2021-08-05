Tim Weller Purchases 497 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller purchased 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £173.95 ($227.27).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Tim Weller purchased 433 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £168.87 ($220.63).

On Monday, June 28th, Tim Weller purchased 255,521 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53).

Shares of LON:CPI traded up GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 35.99 ($0.47). 6,583,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,692. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £606.17 million and a P/E ratio of 44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Capita in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

