TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $405,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 308,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 814,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,553,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.52. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

