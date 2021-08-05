TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,815. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

