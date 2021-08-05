TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. 4,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

