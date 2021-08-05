TimeScale Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.19. 237,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.