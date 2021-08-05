Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.40. Titanium shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 81,800 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$39.82 million and a PE ratio of -10.79.

Titanium (CVE:TIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

