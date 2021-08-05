Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues Earnings Results

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Tivity Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 1,392,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,723. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

