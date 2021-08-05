Tokes (TKS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001279 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001472 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

