Tokes Trading Down 54.9% Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $144.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001412 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

