Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.70. The stock had a trading volume of 112,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $270.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

