Towerpoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,560. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61.

