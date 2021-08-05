Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,390% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Radian Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after buying an additional 1,205,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Radian Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,173,000 after buying an additional 742,433 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Radian Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of RDN opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

