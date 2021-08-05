Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.29 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.23.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

