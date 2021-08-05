Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 684 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Accenture stock opened at $316.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.18. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $321.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

