Tranquility Partners LLC Has $246,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

