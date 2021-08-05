Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 11,100 shares of company stock worth $222,009 over the last 90 days.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.