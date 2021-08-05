Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.03.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

