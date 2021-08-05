Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $101,897.72 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.26 or 0.00931644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00095917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043681 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

