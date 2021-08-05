Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.32

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.32 and last traded at C$24.37, with a volume of 99371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCL.A shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

