Transform Wealth LLC Invests $337,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

