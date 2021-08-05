Transform Wealth LLC Invests $409,000 in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

