Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $517.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

