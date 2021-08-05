Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Translate Bio stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

