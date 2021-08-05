Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Translate Bio traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 661615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

