Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $33.00 price target on the stock. 118,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,108 shares.The stock last traded at $37.67 and had previously closed at $37.67.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

TBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

