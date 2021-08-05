Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.53 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.