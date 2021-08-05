Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 926 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 161,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $435.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $437.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.