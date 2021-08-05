Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quidel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $145.87 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.68.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

