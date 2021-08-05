Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.23 million and $37,017.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00146347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.65 or 0.99877966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00856388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

