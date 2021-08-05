TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

THS stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,272. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

