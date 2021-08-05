Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Trex in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of TREX opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $4,195,735. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

