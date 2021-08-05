Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 2,115 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $20,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,952,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 270,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $101.35. 5,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,178. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $101.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.50.

