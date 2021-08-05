Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE TGI opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99. Triumph Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.