TrueFi Trading Up 351.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 294.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $89.25 million and approximately $957.48 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 351.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

