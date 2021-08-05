Truist Boosts HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $110.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price raised by Truist from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.72. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,859,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

