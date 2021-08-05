Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 440.76%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

