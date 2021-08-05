Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.