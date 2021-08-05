Truist Securiti Weighs in on Cerner Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cerner in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,198 shares of company stock worth $7,993,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

