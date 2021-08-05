Truist Securiti Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.