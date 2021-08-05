Truist Securiti Weighs in on ManTech International Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ManTech International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 112,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

