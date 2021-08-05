Truist Securities Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $88.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.