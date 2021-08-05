Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

