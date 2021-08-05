Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78.
Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.
In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
